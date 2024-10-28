Left Menu

Race for Maharashtra: Key Political Leaders File Nominations

Key political figures in Maharashtra, including CM Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Ajit Pawar, and Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, filed nominations for the November assembly elections. The deadline for withdrawal is November 4, with polling scheduled for November 20 and results to be announced on November 23.

Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 22:02 IST
Notable political figures in Maharashtra threw their hats into the electoral ring on Monday as they filed nominations for the upcoming November assembly elections. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, standing for the Kopri-Pachpakhadi seat, was joined by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will contest from his stronghold Baramati, facing a challenge from his own nephew, Yugendra Pawar, representing the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP). Meanwhile, Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of opposition, submitted his papers for the Brahmapuri seat amidst stiff competition from the BJP's Krishnalal Sahare.

Elsewhere, state forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, also filed nominations. Despite some logistical delays, Salil Deshmukh is expected to file his papers on Tuesday. The crucial voting day is set for November 20, with results to follow on November 23.

