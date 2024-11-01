Left Menu

Communal Harmony in Question: BSP Candidate Files Case Against Assam CM

BSP candidate for Hussainabad, Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta, has filed a legal complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly disrupting communal harmony. The case was filed in a Jharkhand court. The controversy arises as election tensions peak before the November 13 polls.

Ranchi | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

BSP candidate Kushwaha Shivpujan Mehta has filed a complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a Jharkhand court, accusing him of disrupting communal harmony. Mehta's advocate confirmed the legal move on Friday.

The case, filed in Palamu district's court of chief judicial magistrate, is set for a hearing on November 16. This development heightens the atmosphere ahead of the assembly elections on November 13, where Mehta is contesting for the Hussainabad seat.

During an election rally on October 23 in Hussainabad, Sarma promised the creation of a new district if BJP wins, suggesting names linked to Lord Ram or Krishna. This statement drew criticism from Mehta, who charged Sarma with attempting to incite communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

