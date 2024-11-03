Left Menu

Europe Faces Policy Shift on Ukraine with Potential Trump Presidency

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has indicated that Europe might have to reconsider its stance on supporting Ukraine if Donald Trump wins the U.S. presidency. Orban, who aligns with Trump's views, believes Europe cannot sustain the war effort alone and needs to adapt if America shifts towards peace.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stirred discussions on Europe's role in the Ukraine conflict, hinting at a potential pivot in policy should Donald Trump secure the U.S. presidency. Orban, known for opposing military aid to Ukraine, suggests Europe cannot sustain the war effort independently.

Backing Trump, a Republican candidate, Orban anticipates a shift towards peace-led policies should Trump prevail over Democrat Kamala Harris. He underscores the necessity for Europe to align with a pro-peace U.S. administration, stating, "Europe cannot remain pro-war if America chooses peace."

The prospect of a U.S. policy shift has heightened European jitters ahead of significant diplomatic discussions in Budapest. Orban's close ties with Russia and stance against Ukraine aid add complexity to Europe's strategic deliberations amidst expectations of potentially changing dynamics in U.S.-Europe relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

