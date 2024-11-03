Europe Faces Policy Shift on Ukraine with Potential Trump Presidency

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has stirred discussions on Europe's role in the Ukraine conflict, hinting at a potential pivot in policy should Donald Trump secure the U.S. presidency. Orban, known for opposing military aid to Ukraine, suggests Europe cannot sustain the war effort independently.

Backing Trump, a Republican candidate, Orban anticipates a shift towards peace-led policies should Trump prevail over Democrat Kamala Harris. He underscores the necessity for Europe to align with a pro-peace U.S. administration, stating, "Europe cannot remain pro-war if America chooses peace."

The prospect of a U.S. policy shift has heightened European jitters ahead of significant diplomatic discussions in Budapest. Orban's close ties with Russia and stance against Ukraine aid add complexity to Europe's strategic deliberations amidst expectations of potentially changing dynamics in U.S.-Europe relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)