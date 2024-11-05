Netanyahu's Dismissal of Gallant Sparks Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has removed his defence minister, Yoav Gallant, from office. The announcement, made late Tuesday, has sent shockwaves through the political landscape.

Netanyahu and Gallant have had a contentious relationship, often clashing over strategies related to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Despite these disagreements, Netanyahu hesitated to dismiss his popular rival until now.

This decision echoes a previous attempt to remove Gallant in March 2023, which led to widespread street protests against Netanyahu. Observers are keenly watching how this latest development will affect the prime minister's leadership and the country's political stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)