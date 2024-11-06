Historic Showdown: Trump vs. Harris in Pivotal Presidential Race
The nation witnesses one of its most significant presidential races, with voters deciding between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Key races in Virginia, Georgia face attention as early voting trends emerge. Bomb threats disrupt Atlanta polling, while Pennsylvania officials refute Trump's cheating claims.
- Country:
- United States
As Election Day unfolds, U.S. voters head to the polls, casting ballots in an unprecedented presidential race between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris. Voters will also determine control of the House and Senate. Key early results from Virginia could indicate which party gains the upper hand.
Election officials are grappling with bomb threats in Georgia, which have briefly suspended voting in several locations. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania dismisses Trump's claims of election fraud, with authorities emphasizing the security and integrity of the voting process.
In an extended push for the male vote, Trump's allies emphasize the need for increased male turnout to secure a victory. Musk's pro-Trump PAC, meanwhile, plans to maintain its political efforts beyond this election cycle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
