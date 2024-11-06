Left Menu

Raj Thackeray Targets Sharad Pawar Over Development Neglect

Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena criticized Sharad Pawar for prioritizing Baramati's development over other regions in Maharashtra. Addressing a rally in Latur, Thackeray highlighted issues like farmers’ suicides and youth unemployment, accusing leaders of ignoring these problems while diverting attention to caste and quota issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:46 IST
Raj Thackeray Targets Sharad Pawar Over Development Neglect
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated address at a rally in Latur, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray lashed out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday over his alleged neglect of statewide development.

Thackeray accused Pawar of focusing solely on advancing Baramati's industrial landscape instead of other economically struggling regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The MNS leader further called out regional leaders for failing to tackle pressing issues like farmers' suicides and rising unemployment, claiming they were distracting the population by fueling caste and quota debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024