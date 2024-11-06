Raj Thackeray Targets Sharad Pawar Over Development Neglect
Raj Thackeray of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena criticized Sharad Pawar for prioritizing Baramati's development over other regions in Maharashtra. Addressing a rally in Latur, Thackeray highlighted issues like farmers’ suicides and youth unemployment, accusing leaders of ignoring these problems while diverting attention to caste and quota issues.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:46 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated address at a rally in Latur, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray lashed out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday over his alleged neglect of statewide development.
Thackeray accused Pawar of focusing solely on advancing Baramati's industrial landscape instead of other economically struggling regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha.
The MNS leader further called out regional leaders for failing to tackle pressing issues like farmers' suicides and rising unemployment, claiming they were distracting the population by fueling caste and quota debates.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's Strategic Role in BRICS: A Platform for Global Development
Adapting to Climate Change: The Future of Urban Development in the Western Balkans
BRICS Summit: A Strategic Dialogue for Global Development
Defections Shake Up Jharkhand Politics: BJP Leaders Seek New Alliances
Sandeep Naik's Switch Shakes up Navi Mumbai Politics