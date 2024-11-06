Raj Thackeray Targets Sharad Pawar Over Development Neglect

In a heated address at a rally in Latur, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray lashed out at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday over his alleged neglect of statewide development.

Thackeray accused Pawar of focusing solely on advancing Baramati's industrial landscape instead of other economically struggling regions like Marathwada and Vidarbha.

The MNS leader further called out regional leaders for failing to tackle pressing issues like farmers' suicides and rising unemployment, claiming they were distracting the population by fueling caste and quota debates.

