Europe's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amidst Global Tensions

Finland's Prime Minister, Petteri Orpo, has called for European nations to deliver an unequivocal message of solidarity with Ukraine to the United States and the incoming Trump administration. Speaking on Thursday before a European leaders' summit in Budapest, Orpo underscored the necessity of a strong, unified stance.

Ukraine, Orpo pointed out, is striving for integration into the European Union and NATO. He emphasized that Europe must stand firm in its commitment to support Ukraine's aspirations for these alliances.

Orpo's statements come with added weight, as Finland recently became a NATO member following Russia's aggressive actions in Ukraine in 2022, accentuating the need for transatlantic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)