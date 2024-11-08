Amit Shah's Fiery Critique of Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Uddhav Thackeray for his alliance with Congress, accusing him of partnering with those who disparage Hindutva. He also targeted Sharad Pawar, questioning the achievements of the MVA government, during a rally in Maharashtra's Satara district.
In a heated address at a rally in Maharashtra's Satara district, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vehemently criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray. Shah accused Thackeray of betraying core ideologies by aligning with Congress, a party he claims undermines Hindutva values.
The rally, organized in support of the ruling Mahayuti front ahead of the upcoming polls in Karad (South), also saw Shah taking sharp jabs at NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar. Shah questioned the efficacy of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, challenging Pawar's claims about businesses fleeing Maharashtra.
Highlighting the contentious political realignments, Shah accused Thackeray of partnering with groups that question religious beliefs and accused them of harboring divisive intentions. The discourse set the stage for a politically charged election season in the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
