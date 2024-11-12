Trump's Blueprint for Progress: Building on Biden's Legacy

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to assume office with an economy primed for growth, largely due to initiatives from the Biden administration. Despite Trump's campaign criticisms of President Biden's policies, he stands to benefit from a low unemployment rate and extensive infrastructure projects already in motion.

Major projects such as the TSMC chip plant in Arizona and Hyundai's new electric vehicle factory in Georgia are part of a substantial list of initiatives that Trump's administration could advance, potentially allowing him to claim credit for economic improvements.

While Trump has floated the idea of reversing certain Biden policies, many expect him to sustain ongoing projects, especially in states where he won the election. With Biden's long-term economic impacts starting to materialize, Trump's approach may significantly influence the trajectory of the U.S. economy.

