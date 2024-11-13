Left Menu

Soren vs. BJP: Election Shadows and Social Media Wars

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren accused the BJP of undermining his and the state's reputation through social media campaigns. He highlighted alleged misuse of funds for shadow campaigns in the ongoing assembly elections. The BJP dismissed the allegations as acts of desperation by the JMM leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 13-11-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 13:47 IST
Soren vs. BJP: Election Shadows and Social Media Wars
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running shadow campaigns to tarnish his and the state's image. Soren claims the BJP has spent crores on social media and created thousands of WhatsApp groups against the JMM-led coalition.

Despite Soren's criticism of the BJP's tactics, the saffron party dismissed these allegations as his desperation to cover a conceded election defeat. Deepak Prakash, a former BJP state president, called Soren’s claims fabricated and false, indicating a rising tension as the state underwent its first phase of polling.

The election, involving 1.37 crore voters, includes 43 seats with a mix of general, scheduled tribe, and scheduled caste constituencies. With 683 candidates in the fray, including a notable female representation, Soren appealed for support by pledging focused development if re-elected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

GOP Control: Trump Era and Its Impacts on Congress

 Global
2
Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

Mike Waltz: Disruptor in National Security

 Global
3
Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

Drone Strike Fuels Fire in Belgorod Region

 Global
4
Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

Reviving Regional Airways: Government Funding Boosts Rex's Flight Path

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024