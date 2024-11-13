Soren vs. BJP: Election Shadows and Social Media Wars

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of running shadow campaigns to tarnish his and the state's image. Soren claims the BJP has spent crores on social media and created thousands of WhatsApp groups against the JMM-led coalition.

Despite Soren's criticism of the BJP's tactics, the saffron party dismissed these allegations as his desperation to cover a conceded election defeat. Deepak Prakash, a former BJP state president, called Soren’s claims fabricated and false, indicating a rising tension as the state underwent its first phase of polling.

The election, involving 1.37 crore voters, includes 43 seats with a mix of general, scheduled tribe, and scheduled caste constituencies. With 683 candidates in the fray, including a notable female representation, Soren appealed for support by pledging focused development if re-elected.

