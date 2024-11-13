Mehbooba Mufti Warns Against Reopening Indus Water Treaty Debate

Mehbooba Mufti, leader of the People's Democratic Party, cautioned against revisiting the Indus Water Treaty, suggesting that doing so could incite tension and inadvertently benefit the BJP. Her remarks came in response to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's assertion that the treaty limits Jammu and Kashmir's hydel power development.

The Indus Water Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan with World Bank endorsement, regulates transboundary river usage. Abdullah highlighted that the treaty's constraints hampered Jammu and Kashmir's capacity to realize its full hydel power potential, mainly impacting electricity production during peak winter months.

Mufti urged the center to either return some power projects to Jammu and Kashmir or provide financial compensation. She stressed the potential fallout of escalating the issue and warned it could further harm Jammu and Kashmir's already fragile situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)