Protests Erupt in Abkhazia Over Controversial Investment Deal

Supporters of the opposition stormed the presidential administration in Abkhazia, a region supported by Russia, due to unrest over an investment deal with Moscow. Concerns are mounting among locals that the agreement may make properties unaffordable. The president announced plans to cancel the deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 15-11-2024 18:28 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 18:28 IST
On Friday, opposition supporters breached the presidential administration premises in Abkhazia, a region with Russian backing that has long sought independence from Georgia. The protest follows the announcement of a controversial investment agreement with Moscow, which many locals fear could lead to exorbitant property prices.

The Black Sea region has witnessed increasing unrest over this deal, with citizens anxious about being priced out of their homes. The investment proposal has sparked widespread discontent, compelling residents to act to protect their interests.

In response to the escalating situation, the president's office announced plans to withdraw the agreement, aiming to calm tensions and address public concerns about the impact on the local property market.

