Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Intel Nomination: A Game-Changer?

Donald Trump's choice of Tulsi Gabbard as the U.S. intelligence chief has raised concerns over the politicization of the intelligence community. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is viewed as lacking intelligence experience and aligning too closely with Russia. Allies worry about future intelligence sharing, and she faces tough Senate confirmation hearings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:46 IST
Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Intel Nomination: A Game-Changer?
Tulsi Gabbard

The appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as the U.S. intelligence chief by President-elect Donald Trump has raised eyebrows across the national security arena. Critics argue that the move prioritizes allegiance over competence within the sprawling intelligence community, risking further politicization.

Concerns abound among current and former intelligence officials as well as experts. They fear Trump advisers may skew global threat assessments to curry favor, and allied nations may hesitate to share crucial information. The selection of Gabbard, known for softer stances on Russia and Syria, signals a potential redirection in U.S. foreign policy.

Trump's selection underlines political loyalties over expertise, underscored by Gabbard's contentious views and history, including previous criticisms of U.S. military interventions. The move has already sent ripples through allied intelligence networks, sparking debates about future cooperation and information sharing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024