Tulsi Gabbard's Controversial Intel Nomination: A Game-Changer?
Donald Trump's choice of Tulsi Gabbard as the U.S. intelligence chief has raised concerns over the politicization of the intelligence community. Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman, is viewed as lacking intelligence experience and aligning too closely with Russia. Allies worry about future intelligence sharing, and she faces tough Senate confirmation hearings.
The appointment of Tulsi Gabbard as the U.S. intelligence chief by President-elect Donald Trump has raised eyebrows across the national security arena. Critics argue that the move prioritizes allegiance over competence within the sprawling intelligence community, risking further politicization.
Concerns abound among current and former intelligence officials as well as experts. They fear Trump advisers may skew global threat assessments to curry favor, and allied nations may hesitate to share crucial information. The selection of Gabbard, known for softer stances on Russia and Syria, signals a potential redirection in U.S. foreign policy.
Trump's selection underlines political loyalties over expertise, underscored by Gabbard's contentious views and history, including previous criticisms of U.S. military interventions. The move has already sent ripples through allied intelligence networks, sparking debates about future cooperation and information sharing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
