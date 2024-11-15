Ukraine Declares Putin Calls Unproductive for Peace

Ukraine announced on Friday that phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin offer little progress towards achieving a 'just peace' in the ongoing conflict. This statement comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in dialogue with the Russian leader.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, emphasized that for over two decades, Putin has employed long conversations as a strategic tool to further his interests. The ministry contends that talks only serve to give Putin false hope of breaking his international isolation.

The statement underscores Ukraine's belief that diplomatic conversations with Putin provide little value and mainly benefit his geopolitical strategies rather than contribute to meaningful conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)