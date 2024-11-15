Left Menu

Ukraine Declares Putin Calls Unproductive for Peace

Ukraine dismissed phone talks with Vladimir Putin as ineffective for securing peace, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's call with the Russian leader. Ukraine's foreign ministry argues that such talks only serve Putin's agenda by providing false hope of reducing his international isolation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 22:25 IST
Ukraine Declares Putin Calls Unproductive for Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukraine announced on Friday that phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin offer little progress towards achieving a 'just peace' in the ongoing conflict. This statement comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz engaged in dialogue with the Russian leader.

Heorhii Tykhyi, spokesperson for Ukraine's foreign ministry, emphasized that for over two decades, Putin has employed long conversations as a strategic tool to further his interests. The ministry contends that talks only serve to give Putin false hope of breaking his international isolation.

The statement underscores Ukraine's belief that diplomatic conversations with Putin provide little value and mainly benefit his geopolitical strategies rather than contribute to meaningful conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

Australia Eyes Opportunity in U.S. Climate Policy Shifts

 Global
2
Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

Devastation in Odesa: Russian Strikes Hit Residential Areas

 Global
3
Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

Brazil Held by 10-Man Venezuela in Dramatic World Cup Qualifier Draw

 Global
4
Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

Japan's Economic Growth Faces Headwinds Despite Rise in Consumption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024