Kalpana Soren Champions Welfare Over Shutdowns in Jharkhand

In a fiery address at an election rally in Gola, Ramgarh district, JMM leader Kalpana Soren criticized the previous BJP government for shuttering numerous government schools in Jharkhand. She lauded the present administration under Hemant Soren for implementing transformative welfare schemes like the Maiya Samman Yojana, Abua Awas Yojana, and Sarwajan Pension, which have benefited tribals, dalits, backward classes, and minorities.

Soren accused the BJP of trying to obstruct these beneficial schemes by filing Public Interest Litigations (PILs). She applauded the Jharkhand High Court for dismissing a PIL against the Maiya Samman Yojana. Soren, who is the spouse of the state's chief minister, highlighted the government's success in waiving agricultural loans and extending Sarwajan pension benefits to 40 lakh people, as well as ensuring housing for 25 lakh families.

Addressing the issue of rising prices, Soren noted that the higher cost of essential commodities has strained family budgets, yet praised the loan waivers for offering financial relief. She appealed to voters to re-elect the Soren government to continue the ongoing welfare work in Jharkhand.

