Ajit Pawar's Dilemma: Navigating NCP Split and Future Elections

Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has split from his uncle Sharad Pawar and the Nationalist Congress Party to join the Eknath Shinde government. The decision followed the majority of NCP MLAs' support amid stalled development works. The political rivalry continues as Ajit faces off with his cousin Yugendra Pawar.

  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has defended his decision to leave the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s traditional leadership under his uncle Sharad Pawar. The rift was primarily due to the inclination of multiple party MLAs to join the Eknath Shinde administration to advance stalled development projects.

Last July, Ajit Pawar led a faction of eight MLAs to align with Shinde, subsequently obtaining the NCP party name and its 'clock' symbol from the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the older faction, led by Sharad Pawar, was recognized as NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) with 'man blowing tutari' representing its symbol.

With upcoming elections, Ajit Pawar seeks support from Baramati voters, asserting his commitment to future generations. He faces a political challenge from his nephew, Yugendra Pawar, representing the NCP (SP), ahead of the key November 20 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

