Poll Code Battle: Congress and BJP Seek Time from EC

The Congress and the BJP have each asked the Election Commission for an additional week to address allegations of poll code violations in the states of Jharkhand and Maharashtra, according to sources on Monday.

The Election Commission had requested a response from the party leaders by Monday after receiving complaints from both the BJP and the Congress against each other for alleged violations.

The Commission contacted BJP president J P Nadda and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, demanding replies regarding accusations against their respective leaders. Campaigning in Jharkhand and Maharashtra continues as the parties work through these complaints.

(With inputs from agencies.)