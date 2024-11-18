Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Criticizes INDIA Bloc at Jharkhand Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused Congress, RJD, and JMM of hindering Jharkhand's development and misappropriating funds meant for state schemes. He emphasized the need for a 'double-engine' government for progress and defended the BJP's contentious slogan amid election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 17:21 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing critique of the INDIA bloc, pinpointing the Congress party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha for allegedly undermining former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's development vision. Speaking at a public rally in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, Adityanath accused these political entities of stifling the state's progress by depriving it of central developmental schemes.

Further intensifying his critique, Adityanath alleged that financial resources intended for state projects were misappropriated by leaders of these parties. He questioned whether the money discovered at the residences of Congress and JMM leaders belonged to them, emphasizing instead that it was allocated by the Prime Minister for Jharkhand's development. Adityanath used the platform to advocate for the importance of a 'double-engine' government for the state's advancement.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaign, featuring the 'batenge to Katenge' slogan coined by Adityanath, has ignited controversy. Critics from opposition parties argue the slogan has communal undertones, fueling a heated exchange regarding societal divisions. On the electoral front, former Chief Minister Champai Soren expressed confidence in BJP's majority win in the state elections, while Congress leader Ghulam Ahmed Mir projected optimism for the coalition's success in the upcoming phases. The 81-member Jharkhand Assembly elections, taking place in two phases, had peaceful initial voting on November 13, with further polling set for November 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

