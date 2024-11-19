Left Menu

BJP Vows Transformation Amidst Jharkhand's Governance Concerns

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan criticized Jharkhand's current administration for lack of safety, corruption, and insecurity. Asserting BJP's commitment to change, he emphasized the party's goal to address these issues. The BJP promises transformation, gaining momentum across various regions, while condemning Congress for historical injustices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 22:18 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 22:18 IST
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fierce critique of the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared that the state is devoid of proper governance, placing women at risk and offering no security for the youth's future. Chouhan condemned the pervasive corruption harming citizens, and stressed that Jharkhand urgently requires a change in leadership.

Expressing strong confidence, Chouhan asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is prepared to assume power and usher in transformative changes. He highlighted a growing wave of support across Jharkhand, indicating the populace's readiness to form a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government under BJP's leadership.

Further intensifying the BJP's stance, former Chief Minister Champai Soren criticized Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) for neglecting Indigenous issues. He accused Congress of historic injustices against the people, particularly their role in suppressing the Jharkhand movement, and predicted a growing lack of trust toward Congress among Jharkhand's citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

