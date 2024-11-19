Mumbai's Turnout Tipping Point: Assembly Elections 2019

As the polls loom in Maharashtra on November 20, the spotlight turns to Mumbai, a city that hosts 420 candidates vying for 36 assembly constituencies. A key focus will be overcoming past voter apathy to achieve a high turnout.

The financial hub, home to industry leaders and politicians, prepares for over 1 crore eligible voters. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed readiness for a smooth election day, with voting stations open from 7 am to 6 pm.

Special arrangements for senior citizens and differently-abled voters include free transport services and dedicated volunteers. Authorities emphasize active participation and voter engagement as core democratic practices, projecting November 23 as the results day.

