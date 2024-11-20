Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections: Sule Fires Back

The Maharashtra elections are embroiled in controversy as former IPS officer Ravindra Patil accuses Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole of using Bitcoin scam funds for campaigns. Sule has passionately refuted these claims, labeling them as false and pledging both defamation and criminal lawsuits in response.

Speaking with ANI, Sule stated her readiness to appear wherever needed to address the allegations, emphasizing their lack of truth. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar added to the drama by identifying voices in an incriminating audio clip linked to the accusations and assuring an official investigation into the matter.

Voting activities in Baramati, a significant battleground where familial and political rivalries collide, are closely watched. With 4,136 candidates contesting across 288 assembly constituencies, security is tight, spearheaded by over 25,000 Mumbai Police officers safeguarding the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)