Left Menu

Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections: Sule Fires Back

The Maharashtra polls see a fiery clash over allegations by former IPS officer Ravindra Patil claiming that Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole used Bitcoin scam funds. Sule denies charges, promising legal action. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar pushes for an inquiry as the elections progress amid tight security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 09:53 IST
Bitcoin Scandal Rocks Maharashtra Elections: Sule Fires Back
NCP-SP leader Supriya Sule. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra elections are embroiled in controversy as former IPS officer Ravindra Patil accuses Supriya Sule and Congress' Nana Patole of using Bitcoin scam funds for campaigns. Sule has passionately refuted these claims, labeling them as false and pledging both defamation and criminal lawsuits in response.

Speaking with ANI, Sule stated her readiness to appear wherever needed to address the allegations, emphasizing their lack of truth. Deputy CM Ajit Pawar added to the drama by identifying voices in an incriminating audio clip linked to the accusations and assuring an official investigation into the matter.

Voting activities in Baramati, a significant battleground where familial and political rivalries collide, are closely watched. With 4,136 candidates contesting across 288 assembly constituencies, security is tight, spearheaded by over 25,000 Mumbai Police officers safeguarding the electoral process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024