Pawan Kalyan Urges Decade-Long Leadership for Andhra Pradesh

In a strong show of support, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed his desire for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to continue leading the state for another decade.

Kalyan praised Naidu's experienced governance and visionary foresight as instrumental for achieving a USD 1 trillion GSDP, calling the southern state to rally around this economic goal.

Highlighting Naidu's ability to recover the state from previous governance issues, Kalyan called on his cabinet colleagues to work diligently towards this vision, reinforcing faith and encouragement in Naidu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)