Pawan Kalyan Urges Decade-Long Leadership for Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan expressed unwavering support for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, advocating for his continuing leadership to achieve a USD 1 trillion GSDP. Citing Naidu's successful rule in the first 150 days of NDA's new regime, Kalyan emphasized the need for his visionary governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong show of support, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed his desire for TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu to continue leading the state for another decade.

Kalyan praised Naidu's experienced governance and visionary foresight as instrumental for achieving a USD 1 trillion GSDP, calling the southern state to rally around this economic goal.

Highlighting Naidu's ability to recover the state from previous governance issues, Kalyan called on his cabinet colleagues to work diligently towards this vision, reinforcing faith and encouragement in Naidu's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

