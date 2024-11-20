Left Menu

High Stakes in Punjab Bypolls: A Test for Political Dominance

The bypolls in Punjab's assembly segments recorded nearly 60% voter turnout, marking a critical political moment. The elections serve as a litmus test for Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with stakes high for major parties including AAP, Congress, and BJP, amidst minor clashes and high security deployment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2024 18:38 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 18:38 IST
In a politically charged atmosphere, Punjab recorded a 59.67% voter turnout till 5 PM for bypolls in four assembly segments. The election marks a critical juncture for political parties aiming to solidify their influence in the state.

Minor clashes broke out between AAP and Congress supporters in Dera Baba Nanak, necessitating police intervention to maintain peace. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, eyes a strong showing to bolster his party, AAP, after a lackluster performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With major political stakes on the line, including for leading figures like Sukhjinder Randhawa and Raja Warring, the bypoll outcomes hold significant implications for Punjab's political landscape, setting the stage for future electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

