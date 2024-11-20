High Stakes in Punjab Bypolls: A Test for Political Dominance

In a politically charged atmosphere, Punjab recorded a 59.67% voter turnout till 5 PM for bypolls in four assembly segments. The election marks a critical juncture for political parties aiming to solidify their influence in the state.

Minor clashes broke out between AAP and Congress supporters in Dera Baba Nanak, necessitating police intervention to maintain peace. Meanwhile, Punjab's Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, eyes a strong showing to bolster his party, AAP, after a lackluster performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

With major political stakes on the line, including for leading figures like Sukhjinder Randhawa and Raja Warring, the bypoll outcomes hold significant implications for Punjab's political landscape, setting the stage for future electoral battles.

(With inputs from agencies.)