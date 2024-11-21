Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections: Pappu Yadav Slams BJP Tactics

Lok Sabha MP Pappu Yadav has expressed confidence in the public's trust in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders such as Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, and Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra anticipates assembly election results. Speaking to ANI, Yadav accused the BJP of inciting communal tensions in the state and predicted their defeat based on exit polls.

Yadav criticized the BJP for allegedly creating rifts between Marathi and Gujarati communities. "People have placed their trust in leaders like Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi," he stated, condemning personal attacks on Pawar's family. He described BJP's targeting of Pawar's sister as 'disgraceful,' emphasizing the shame in politically motivated assaults on women.

Turning to Jharkhand, Yadav asserted that the people have rejected corruption and the exploitation of natural resources. He commended the public's trust in Hemant and Kalpana Soren and the youth's move to end divisive politics and graft. Yadav highlighted his fulfillment of development promises in Bihar's Purnea, urging local cooperation on infrastructure projects while criticizing the central government for inaction.

