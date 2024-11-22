Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warned of the tangible risk of global conflict following Russia's recent hypersonic missile strike on a Ukrainian city. The attack, deemed an escalation by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin claims it was a response to Western support for Ukraine.

Tusk's remarks come as Russia faces accusations of further escalating tensions with the deployment of North Korean troops in its territory. As the war in Eastern Europe intensifies, Tusk highlighted the critical juncture the conflict has reached, pointing to Poland's stance as a catalyst for NATO defense enhancement.

Amid claims from Russia that U.S. missile defense installations in Poland heighten nuclear threats, Warsaw remains resolute in its call for fortified NATO defenses. By 2025, Poland intends to allocate a substantial 4.7% of its GDP toward military strengthening, underscoring its strategic commitment to regional and global security.

