Congress Deploys Key Observers Ahead of Assembly Election Results

On Friday, just a day before the assembly election results, the Congress appointed key observers for the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to prepare for post-election scenarios. This strategic move by Congress comes amidst heightened political anticipation.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has named prominent party figures such as Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and G Parameshwara as AICC observers for these crucial states. Additionally, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Krishna Allavuru have been assigned to oversee developments in Jharkhand.

Exit polls portray a likely victory for the BJP-led alliances in these regions, yet some predictions provide the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition an upper hand in Maharashtra. The crucial vote counting will occur on November 23 following a staggered voting process.

(With inputs from agencies.)