Congress Deploys Key Observers Ahead of Assembly Election Results
Ahead of assembly election results, Congress appointed observers for Maharashtra and Jharkhand to manage post-election strategies. Prominent leaders like Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel were designated as observers. Exit polls suggest a BJP-led alliance victory, with counting scheduled for November 23.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, just a day before the assembly election results, the Congress appointed key observers for the states of Maharashtra and Jharkhand to prepare for post-election scenarios. This strategic move by Congress comes amidst heightened political anticipation.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has named prominent party figures such as Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, and G Parameshwara as AICC observers for these crucial states. Additionally, Tariq Anwar, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and Krishna Allavuru have been assigned to oversee developments in Jharkhand.
Exit polls portray a likely victory for the BJP-led alliances in these regions, yet some predictions provide the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition an upper hand in Maharashtra. The crucial vote counting will occur on November 23 following a staggered voting process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Elections: The Battle Over Abortion Rights Shifts to States
Mani Shankar Aiyar Speaks Out: Concerns Over Trump's Re-Election and Kamala Harris's Defeat
Maharashtra CM Shinde Challenges Congress's Election Promises
Kamala Harris: Fighting On Despite Election Setback
FBI Warns of Fake Election Videos, Global Political Shifts, and Election Results