BJP Claims Early Lead as Assembly Election Counting Continues

Amidst ongoing vote counting for crucial assembly polls, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led alliance is expected to form the government, according to Poonawalla.

Taking a jab at the opposition, Poonawalla pointed out the pre-emptive skepticism towards Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as an indication of their anxiety regarding a possible defeat. Exit polls favoring the NDA add weight to his claims of a pending victory.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in early trends, with significant gains in seats. The latest data reveals BJP in the lead across 50 constituencies, while partners such as Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are ahead in 27 seats. The results will determine the political landscape, with NDA locking horns with the MVA alliance.

