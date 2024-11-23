Left Menu

BJP Claims Early Lead as Assembly Election Counting Continues

As vote counting progresses for the assembly polls, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla expresses confidence in NDA's victory in Maharashtra and Jharkhand under PM Modi's leadership. Poonawalla criticizes opposition for questioning EVMs amid NDA's significant lead. Early trends show BJP-led Mahayuti in advantage, with counting deciding Maharashtra's and Jharkhand's political fate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 10:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 10:12 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst ongoing vote counting for crucial assembly polls, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla has voiced optimism about the NDA's prospects in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP-led alliance is expected to form the government, according to Poonawalla.

Taking a jab at the opposition, Poonawalla pointed out the pre-emptive skepticism towards Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as an indication of their anxiety regarding a possible defeat. Exit polls favoring the NDA add weight to his claims of a pending victory.

In Maharashtra, the BJP is leading in early trends, with significant gains in seats. The latest data reveals BJP in the lead across 50 constituencies, while partners such as Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena are ahead in 27 seats. The results will determine the political landscape, with NDA locking horns with the MVA alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

