Momentum Builds for JMM-Led Alliance in Jharkhand Elections

Early trends in Jharkhand's 2024 elections indicate a strong lead for the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan. While JMM holds 30 seats, Congress aims to gain more. BJP also shows resilience, capturing urban support. Full results unfold across 20 counting rounds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 12:53 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 12:53 IST
Jharkhand Congress in-charge Ghulam Ahmad Mir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the 2024 Jharkhand general assembly elections, initial trends signal significant gains for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Mahagathbandhan, as they surpass the halfway mark with 30 seats.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, expressed optimism about increasing their seat count as the counting proceeds, expecting improvements in urban strongholds like Dhanbad and Ranchi.

Meanwhile, BJP maintains a competitive edge. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction with BJP's performance, attributing successes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

