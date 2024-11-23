Momentum Builds for JMM-Led Alliance in Jharkhand Elections
Early trends in Jharkhand's 2024 elections indicate a strong lead for the JMM-led Mahagathbandhan. While JMM holds 30 seats, Congress aims to gain more. BJP also shows resilience, capturing urban support. Full results unfold across 20 counting rounds.
In the 2024 Jharkhand general assembly elections, initial trends signal significant gains for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Mahagathbandhan, as they surpass the halfway mark with 30 seats.
Ghulam Ahmad Mir, in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, expressed optimism about increasing their seat count as the counting proceeds, expecting improvements in urban strongholds like Dhanbad and Ranchi.
Meanwhile, BJP maintains a competitive edge. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction with BJP's performance, attributing successes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
