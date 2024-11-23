Momentum Builds for JMM-Led Alliance in Jharkhand Elections

In the 2024 Jharkhand general assembly elections, initial trends signal significant gains for the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led Mahagathbandhan, as they surpass the halfway mark with 30 seats.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, in-charge of Jharkhand Congress, expressed optimism about increasing their seat count as the counting proceeds, expecting improvements in urban strongholds like Dhanbad and Ranchi.

Meanwhile, BJP maintains a competitive edge. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav expressed satisfaction with BJP's performance, attributing successes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

