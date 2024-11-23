Left Menu

Power Couple Politics: Sorens Navigate Challenges in Jharkhand

Jharkhand's JMM, led by Hemant and Kalpana Soren, appears set for a second term as part of the INDIA bloc. Despite facing challenges, including defections and Hemant's arrest, the couple mobilized tribal sentiments effectively against BJP's vigorous campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 13:59 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 13:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In Jharkhand, the power couple Hemant and Kalpana Soren appear poised to lead the state's JMM to a second consecutive term. Dubbed 'Bunty aur Babli' by the BJP, they have emerged as resilient figures within the INDIA bloc.

Despite Hemant Soren's arrest earlier this year, both leaders conducted nearly 200 rallies, galvanizing widespread tribal support and overcoming anti-incumbency sentiment. As early counts revealed JMM's lead in 31 out of 43 contested seats, loyal party workers initiated celebrations in anticipation of victory.

While Hemant led in Barhait against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom, Kalpana struggled against Muniya Devi in Gandey. However, JMM continued to emphasize welfare promises and alleged BJP-led misuse of federal agencies. The BJP countered with charges of corruption, utilizing key leaders in a vigorous campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

