A Historic Turn: Ramveer Singh's Impressive Victory in Kundarki

In a landmark victory, BJP's Ramveer Singh won the Kundarki assembly seat, which the party hadn't secured since 1993. Singh's victory, by a margin of 1.44 lakh votes over SP's Mohammad Rizwan, holds significance in a Muslim-majority constituency, highlighting the BJP's campaign for Hindu unity and nationalism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-11-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 19:49 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, BJP candidate Ramveer Singh claimed a decisive victory in the Kundarki assembly constituency. Singh captured the seat after a 26-year losing streak for his party, achieving a landslide win over Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan by 1.44 lakh votes.

The win is particularly significant given Kundarki's demographic, with nearly 60% of voters identifying as Muslim. Singh's victory is being touted as a manifestation of nationalism, hailed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a dream turned reality, as the BJP focuses on Hindu unity in the region.

Despite accusations from Rizwan of electoral malpractice, Singh credits his success to cross-community support, seeking to bridge divides within the Muslim community. This victory not only cements BJP's influence in Kundarki but also recuperates the party's strength after recent Lok Sabha losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

