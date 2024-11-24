A Historic Turn: Ramveer Singh's Impressive Victory in Kundarki
In a landmark victory, BJP's Ramveer Singh won the Kundarki assembly seat, which the party hadn't secured since 1993. Singh's victory, by a margin of 1.44 lakh votes over SP's Mohammad Rizwan, holds significance in a Muslim-majority constituency, highlighting the BJP's campaign for Hindu unity and nationalism.
In a surprising turn of events, BJP candidate Ramveer Singh claimed a decisive victory in the Kundarki assembly constituency. Singh captured the seat after a 26-year losing streak for his party, achieving a landslide win over Samajwadi Party's Mohammad Rizwan by 1.44 lakh votes.
The win is particularly significant given Kundarki's demographic, with nearly 60% of voters identifying as Muslim. Singh's victory is being touted as a manifestation of nationalism, hailed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as a dream turned reality, as the BJP focuses on Hindu unity in the region.
Despite accusations from Rizwan of electoral malpractice, Singh credits his success to cross-community support, seeking to bridge divides within the Muslim community. This victory not only cements BJP's influence in Kundarki but also recuperates the party's strength after recent Lok Sabha losses.
