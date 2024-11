Remembering Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary: Legacy of a Varanasi Stalwart

Shyam Dev Rai Chaudhary, a prominent BJP leader and seven-time MLA, has passed away in a Varanasi hospital at the age of 85, as confirmed by local party members. Known affectionately as 'Dada,' Chaudhary had been battling health issues in recent days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had checked on Chaudhary's health just last week, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a personal visit to see him in the hospital. Chaudhary was admitted after a brain hemorrhage and received care in a private Mahmoorganj facility.

Remembered for his simplicity and dedication, Chaudhary represented Varanasi South as an MLA from 1989 to 2017. He also held the position of Protem Speaker in the state assembly in both 2007 and 2012. His long-standing commitment to public service made him a beloved figure in the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)