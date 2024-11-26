In a fresh diplomatic collision, Russia expelled a British diplomat named Edward Wilkes on Tuesday under espionage accusations, further deteriorating bilateral relations. The British official, identified as a second secretary—an entry-level diplomatic rank—allegedly misstated information upon entering Russia, according to the FSB security service.

Russia elaborated that its Federal Security Service detected the presence of British intelligence within its Moscow embassy, marking Wilkes' activities as subversive and a threat to national security. This revelation follows Russia's recent expulsion of six other British diplomats. Tensions persist after Britain dismissed previous spying allegations as baseless.

Amid the ongoing diplomatic row, economic sanctions, and arms supply to Ukraine, both nations continue to face heightened post-Cold War tensions. Russia's military actions, including the launch of a hypersonic missile, symbolize its opposition to Britain and its allies. The UK Foreign Office and Ambassador Nigel Casey remain tight-lipped about the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)