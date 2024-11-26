Hemant Soren Invites Political Allies for Oath-Taking Ceremony
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren invited Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to his swearing-in ceremony on November 28. This marks Soren's second consecutive term in office after his alliance's victory over the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:55 IST
- Country:
- India
In a political outreach, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, extending invitations to his forthcoming oath-taking ceremony scheduled for November 28.
Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Soren also met with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, inviting them to witness the swearing-in event that signifies his second consecutive term in office.
The JMM-led alliance's victory over the BJP-led NDA, winning 56 of 81 assembly seats, marks a significant political triumph for Soren and his allies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former AAP Councillor Joins BJP, Shifts Political Allegiance
Proceedings Continue in AAP MP Assault Case as Court Awaits Accused's Response
ED, CBI probe against Cong leaders at PM’s behest, we are not afraid; we made sacrifices for Independence: Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.
Anurag Thakur Slams AAP and Congress as 'Bad Coins' in Punjab Campaign
Modi believes in oppressing opposition, toppling govts and purchasing MLAs like goats, alleges Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Jharkhand.