Hemant Soren Invites Political Allies for Oath-Taking Ceremony

In a political outreach, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, extending invitations to his forthcoming oath-taking ceremony scheduled for November 28.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Soren also met with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, inviting them to witness the swearing-in event that signifies his second consecutive term in office.

The JMM-led alliance's victory over the BJP-led NDA, winning 56 of 81 assembly seats, marks a significant political triumph for Soren and his allies.

