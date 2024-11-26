Left Menu

Hemant Soren Invites Political Allies for Oath-Taking Ceremony

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren invited Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal to his swearing-in ceremony on November 28. This marks Soren's second consecutive term in office after his alliance's victory over the BJP-led NDA in Jharkhand.

  Country:
  India

In a political outreach, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday, extending invitations to his forthcoming oath-taking ceremony scheduled for November 28.

Continuing his diplomatic engagements, Soren also met with AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal and his wife, inviting them to witness the swearing-in event that signifies his second consecutive term in office.

The JMM-led alliance's victory over the BJP-led NDA, winning 56 of 81 assembly seats, marks a significant political triumph for Soren and his allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

