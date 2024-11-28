Left Menu

Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump met with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Mar-a-Lago to discuss support for Trump's economic plans. Despite past tensions, Zuckerberg expressed intent to support Trump's administration. The meeting reflects Trump's influence on tech leaders, including Elon Musk's involvement in Trump's advisory panel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fortlauderdale | Updated: 28-11-2024 10:25 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 10:25 IST
Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump

In an unusual Thanksgiving Eve gathering, former President Donald Trump sat down with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The dinner brought together two high-profile figures whose past interactions were notably contentious, particularly after Trump's Facebook ban in 2021.

Stephen Miller, eyeing his future role as deputy chief of staff, noted that Zuckerberg joined other business leaders in supporting Trump's economic agenda. Despite previous rocky relations, this meeting signals Zuckerberg's attempt to mend ties with the right-leaning political sphere.

This meeting comes amid Trump's campaign activities and the growing influence of tech mogul Elon Musk in the Make America Great Again movement. Musk's financial backing and advisory role alongside figures like Vivek Ramaswamy highlight the tech industry's increasing engagement in American politics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

Controversy Erupts: Vice President Sara Duterte Under Police Scrutiny

 Global
2
Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

Ceasefire Brings Hope in Middle East Conflict

 Portugal
3
New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

New World Screwworm Crisis: U.S.-Mexico Trade in Limbo

 Global
4
Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

Paswan Takes a Stand: EVM Debate Increases Political Heat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024