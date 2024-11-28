Trump and Zuckerberg: Bridging Tech and Politics at Mar-a-Lago

In an unusual Thanksgiving Eve gathering, former President Donald Trump sat down with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Mar-a-Lago, Florida. The dinner brought together two high-profile figures whose past interactions were notably contentious, particularly after Trump's Facebook ban in 2021.

Stephen Miller, eyeing his future role as deputy chief of staff, noted that Zuckerberg joined other business leaders in supporting Trump's economic agenda. Despite previous rocky relations, this meeting signals Zuckerberg's attempt to mend ties with the right-leaning political sphere.

This meeting comes amid Trump's campaign activities and the growing influence of tech mogul Elon Musk in the Make America Great Again movement. Musk's financial backing and advisory role alongside figures like Vivek Ramaswamy highlight the tech industry's increasing engagement in American politics.

