Karnataka Congress: Leadership Changes Loom Amid Speculations

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara mentioned discussions about changing the state Congress president alongside a cabinet reshuffle. D K Shivakumar, the current president, is on an extension. Decisions depend on the party leadership. Speculations arise after Lok Sabha poll results and amid demands from ministerial aspirants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-11-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 16:50 IST
Siddaramaiah Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid speculations of a cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka, discussions are underway regarding the potential change of the state Congress president. State Home Minister G Parameshwara revealed that these significant decisions lie with the party's high command.

D K Shivakumar, who has served as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president for over four years, is currently managing the role on an extension. He and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are set to attend a crucial Congress working committee meeting in Delhi.

Further developments may emerge following the meeting as demands for new ministerial positions grow, driven by the Lok Sabha poll outcomes. The political landscape remains dynamic, with ministerial aspirants actively seeking entry into the cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

