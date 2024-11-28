Left Menu

Georgia Halts EU Accession Amidst Political Turmoil

Georgia's ruling party has suspended EU accession talks until 2028 and refused grants from Brussels, citing EU insults and interference. The decision has sparked local opposition and street protests, with critics accusing the government of turning towards Russia. Tensions remain high amidst controversial legal reforms.

Updated: 28-11-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprise move on Thursday, Georgia's ruling party announced the suspension of European Union accession talks until 2028, along with a refusal of budgetary grants from Brussels.

The Georgian Dream party accused the EU of using accession talks for "blackmail" and attempting to incite revolution, escalating tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels.

This decision has prompted outrage from pro-Western opposition within Georgia, who accuse the government of betraying the country's EU aspirations and aligning more closely with Russia.

