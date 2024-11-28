Georgia Halts EU Accession Amidst Political Turmoil
Georgia's ruling party has suspended EU accession talks until 2028 and refused grants from Brussels, citing EU insults and interference. The decision has sparked local opposition and street protests, with critics accusing the government of turning towards Russia. Tensions remain high amidst controversial legal reforms.
In a surprise move on Thursday, Georgia's ruling party announced the suspension of European Union accession talks until 2028, along with a refusal of budgetary grants from Brussels.
The Georgian Dream party accused the EU of using accession talks for "blackmail" and attempting to incite revolution, escalating tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels.
This decision has prompted outrage from pro-Western opposition within Georgia, who accuse the government of betraying the country's EU aspirations and aligning more closely with Russia.
