Georgia Halts EU Accession Amidst Political Turmoil

In a surprise move on Thursday, Georgia's ruling party announced the suspension of European Union accession talks until 2028, along with a refusal of budgetary grants from Brussels.

The Georgian Dream party accused the EU of using accession talks for "blackmail" and attempting to incite revolution, escalating tensions between Tbilisi and Brussels.

This decision has prompted outrage from pro-Western opposition within Georgia, who accuse the government of betraying the country's EU aspirations and aligning more closely with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)