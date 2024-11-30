Ukraine's NATO Membership: A Strategic Path Amidst Conflict

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has called on NATO colleagues to extend an invitation for Ukraine's membership during the meeting in Brussels next week.

The letter to NATO reflects a strategic push from Ukraine seeking inclusion in the alliance, integral to President Zelenskiy's plan to end the war incited by Russia's 2022 invasion.

Though NATO diplomats highlight a lack of consensus on the invitation at this time, Ukraine continues its diplomatic efforts to ensure its eventual entry into the military block.

