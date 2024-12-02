Left Menu

Dollar Dominance in Jeopardy as BRICS Consider Currency Shift

The Kremlin warns that U.S. efforts to enforce dollar usage may backfire, amidst Trump's tariff threats on BRICS nations considering alternative currencies. While the dollar still dominates, nations increasingly use national currencies for trade due to economic fragmentation and geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:03 IST
Dollar Dominance in Jeopardy as BRICS Consider Currency Shift
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, the Kremlin on Monday cautioned that any U.S. bid to enforce global dollar usage might have adverse effects. This came after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to levy tariffs on BRICS nations considering their own currency initiative.

The BRICS bloc, initially comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, is increasingly pondering the idea of a shared or alternative currency, especially after Western sanctions against Russia. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov highlighted the global shift towards national currencies in trade, warning that U.S. economic coercion could accelerate this trend.

Despite efforts by BRICS countries to diversify currency usage, the U.S. dollar remains the leading global reserve currency. The Atlantic Council's GeoEconomics Center notes that recent economic and geopolitical dynamics have paradoxically strengthened the dollar's global standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024