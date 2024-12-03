NATO Chief Urges Georgia on EU Path, Condemns Protest Violence
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has called on Georgia to continue with its EU integration efforts amidst reports of violence against protesters, following the government's pause in discussions on joining the EU. Rutte condemned the violence and stressed the unanimous support of NATO allies for Georgia's EU aspirations.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte has issued a firm reminder to the Georgian government to adhere to its course toward European Union integration, amidst increasing reports of violence against protesters.
Rutte expressed his unequivocal condemnation of the violent incidents, highlighting the deep concern shared among NATO allies.
Speaking in Brussels, Rutte urged Georgia not to retreat from the EU path it committed to several years ago, reinforcing the strong support of all NATO members for this crucial endeavor.
