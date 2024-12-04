Left Menu

Court Delays Defamation Hearing Against Rahul Gandhi

The MP-MLA court postponed the defamation case hearing against Rahul Gandhi to December 16 due to his lawyer's claim of ill health. Originally filed by Vijay Mishra in August 2018, the case involves comments made by Gandhi during the 2018 Karnataka elections against Amit Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sultanpur | Updated: 04-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 17:36 IST
Court Delays Defamation Hearing Against Rahul Gandhi
The MP-MLA court postponed the defamation case hearing against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to December 16. The delay was requested by Gandhi's lawyer, Kashi Prasad Shukla, due to his client's ill health.

Vijay Mishra, the local BJP politician who filed the complaint in August 2018, was present in court. However, Gandhi's lawyer submitted a letter explaining his inability to attend due to health issues, leading the court to adjourn.

Gandhi is accused of making objectionable remarks about Amit Shah during the 2018 Karnataka elections. Despite previous attempts to proceed, including a court appearance by Gandhi in July, the case remains ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

