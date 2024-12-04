Crisis in Seoul: The Impeachment Call Sparks Political Turmoil

Tension mounts in South Korea as lawmakers propose impeaching President Yoon Suk Yeol following his abrupt declaration and revocation of martial law. This move stoked political chaos and raised questions about the country's democratic health.

Opposition parties were quick to act, submitting an impeachment bill and criticizing Yoon's heavy-handed leadership. The situation has caused unrest in financial markets, with the KOSPI index dropping significantly.

The international community watches closely, as President Yoon struggles with declining approval ratings and accusations of undue authoritarianism, potentially destabilizing South Korea's political environment.

