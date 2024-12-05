Fresh Faces and Historic Wins: Shaping the Hemant Soren Government

In a significant political development, the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand welcomed 11 new ministers, including six newcomers and two women, into its fold on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at Ashok Udyan of the Raj Bhavan, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath.

Prominent faces among the newly sworn-in ministers include six members from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and four from the Congress party, demonstrating the strong political strategy of these parties in securing their presence in the state governance. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to secure one ministerial berth despite its limited electoral success in the recent elections.

The revamped cabinet reflects the JMM-led alliance's return to power for the second consecutive term, having won 56 of the 81 seats in the assembly. As the new team takes charge, Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the need to expedite developmental efforts and propel the state towards its growth objectives.

