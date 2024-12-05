Left Menu

Fresh Faces and Historic Wins: Shaping the Hemant Soren Government

Eleven MLAs, including six new faces and two women, joined the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress dominated the ministerial berths, highlighting their victory in recent assembly elections. The new cabinet aims to progress development indices in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-12-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 17:08 IST
Fresh Faces and Historic Wins: Shaping the Hemant Soren Government
Hemant Soren Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Hemant Soren government in Jharkhand welcomed 11 new ministers, including six newcomers and two women, into its fold on Thursday. The swearing-in ceremony was conducted at Ashok Udyan of the Raj Bhavan, with Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar administering the oath.

Prominent faces among the newly sworn-in ministers include six members from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and four from the Congress party, demonstrating the strong political strategy of these parties in securing their presence in the state governance. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) managed to secure one ministerial berth despite its limited electoral success in the recent elections.

The revamped cabinet reflects the JMM-led alliance's return to power for the second consecutive term, having won 56 of the 81 seats in the assembly. As the new team takes charge, Chief Minister Hemant Soren emphasized the need to expedite developmental efforts and propel the state towards its growth objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

Zelenskiy Urges Reinforcements as Russia Advances in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

US Lawmaker Urges Protection for Bangladeshi Hindus

 United States
3
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Suez Wind Energy Project

Global
4
SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

SWR to Be Renationalised: UK's Rail System Faces Major Transition

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Vulnerabilities into Strength: The World Bank’s Resilience Agenda

Global Strategies for Indexing Cash Transfers to Inflation and Economic Realities

Advancing Global Development Through the World Bank’s Phased Project Model

Sectoral Trends in Job Growth: Linking GDP and Employment in Emerging Markets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024