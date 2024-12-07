Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Speaks on Post-Election Sentiments in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, chief of NCP, remarked that there was a lack of enthusiasm among Maharashtra residents following the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's election victory. While discussing the potential of the opposition, he emphasized the need to fulfill promises such as increasing aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolhapur | Updated: 07-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 18:41 IST
Sharad Pawar Speaks on Post-Election Sentiments in Maharashtra
Sharad Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed concerns on Saturday regarding the public's reaction, or apparent lack thereof, to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's sweeping win in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on November 20.

Addressing the media in Kolhapur, western Maharashtra, Pawar stressed that despite the opposition's setback, there was no need for despair. He urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to reconnect with the populace and ensure the government honors its pre-election commitments, such as boosting women's aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.

Pawar also commented on the decision by the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra head, Abu Asim Azmi, to exit the MVA alliance, citing the Shiv Sena (UBT) celebration of those who demolished the Babri Masjid. Nonetheless, Pawar noted that the central leadership of the Samajwadi Party remained committed to opposition unity. Regarding the leader of the opposition role in the assembly, Pawar acknowledged that the MVA cannot demand the position given their insufficient numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024