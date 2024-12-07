Sharad Pawar Speaks on Post-Election Sentiments in Maharashtra

Sharad Pawar, the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), expressed concerns on Saturday regarding the public's reaction, or apparent lack thereof, to the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition's sweeping win in the Maharashtra assembly elections held on November 20.

Addressing the media in Kolhapur, western Maharashtra, Pawar stressed that despite the opposition's setback, there was no need for despair. He urged the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance to reconnect with the populace and ensure the government honors its pre-election commitments, such as boosting women's aid under the Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,500.

Pawar also commented on the decision by the Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra head, Abu Asim Azmi, to exit the MVA alliance, citing the Shiv Sena (UBT) celebration of those who demolished the Babri Masjid. Nonetheless, Pawar noted that the central leadership of the Samajwadi Party remained committed to opposition unity. Regarding the leader of the opposition role in the assembly, Pawar acknowledged that the MVA cannot demand the position given their insufficient numbers.

