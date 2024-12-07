Delhi Law and Order Crisis: AAP Slams BJP's Security Failures
Delhi CM Atishi criticizes the BJP-led central government for failing to ensure safety, citing recent violent incidents. Alongside Arvind Kejriwal, she urges the public to hold the government accountable. The attacks occur amid expected assembly polls in 2025, recalling AAP's 2020 election success.
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has launched a scathing attack on the Central government, accusing it of failing to maintain law and order in the national capital. Atishi pointed to a recent incident where an on-duty police officer was shot dead, highlighting the worsening security situation.
The CM's remarks come amid a backdrop of escalating violence in Delhi. She emphasized that residents are increasingly fearful of stepping out of their homes due to frequent shootings in public spaces, including restaurants and showrooms.
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has also weighed in, criticizing Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the deteriorating security conditions. With assembly polls anticipated in early 2025, the Aam Aadmi Party, which secured a landslide victory in 2020, is intensifying its focus on law and order issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
