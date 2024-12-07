Trump Declares US Non-Involvement in Syria Amid Rebel Surge

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States should refrain from engaging in military actions in Syria, as insurgent forces make strides toward the capital. In a post on social media, Trump declared, 'THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,' marking his first significant comment on the current situation in Syria.

While in Paris for the Notre Dame cathedral's reopening, Trump criticized Syrian President Bashar Assad, stating he did not deserve US backing. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, which views the advancing rebels as connected to terrorist factions, suggests these developments expose Russia and Iran's distractions with other conflicts, including Ukraine.

The US maintains around 900 troops in the Syrian opposition-held northeast to prevent the Islamic State's resurgence. As Trump stated the US should not intervene, both Syrian opposition figures and officials are keenly observing any new stance from the Biden team and the incoming Trump administration regarding the unfolding events in Syria.

