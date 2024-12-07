Left Menu

Trump Declares US Non-Involvement in Syria Amid Rebel Surge

President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that the US should avoid military involvement in Syria, as rebels make advances near Damascus. As the Syrian regime remains allied with Russia and Iran, Trump argues against US support for Assad. Meanwhile, the Biden administration has not supported the Syrian rebel offensive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2024 22:16 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 22:16 IST
Trump Declares US Non-Involvement in Syria Amid Rebel Surge
Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President-elect Donald Trump announced on Saturday that the United States should refrain from engaging in military actions in Syria, as insurgent forces make strides toward the capital. In a post on social media, Trump declared, 'THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT,' marking his first significant comment on the current situation in Syria.

While in Paris for the Notre Dame cathedral's reopening, Trump criticized Syrian President Bashar Assad, stating he did not deserve US backing. Meanwhile, the Biden administration, which views the advancing rebels as connected to terrorist factions, suggests these developments expose Russia and Iran's distractions with other conflicts, including Ukraine.

The US maintains around 900 troops in the Syrian opposition-held northeast to prevent the Islamic State's resurgence. As Trump stated the US should not intervene, both Syrian opposition figures and officials are keenly observing any new stance from the Biden team and the incoming Trump administration regarding the unfolding events in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

Shocking Fire Attack on Melbourne Synagogue Sparks Fear and Outrage

 Australia
2
Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

Lavrov's Warning: Hypersonic Missiles and Red Lines

 Global
3
Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

Biden Mulls Preemptive Pardons Amid Trump Administration Concerns

 Global
4
California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

California's Trade Stance: Newsom vs. Trump's Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024