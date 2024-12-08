Left Menu

Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Bid for INDIA Bloc

NCP chief Sharad Pawar supports West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's intent to lead the INDIA bloc. Banerjee expressed willingness to manage both her state duties and the opposition alliance amid internal tensions and recent electoral setbacks for Congress. Pawar commends her leadership capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:46 IST
Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Bid for INDIA Bloc
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has publicly endorsed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid to lead the INDIA bloc.

Speaking in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar praised Banerjee, describing her as a capable leader who has the right to express her intention to head the opposition coalition.

This development comes amid growing internal discord within the INDIA bloc, with regional parties expressing dissatisfaction and Congress suffering electoral defeats in several states. Pawar highlighted the dedication of Banerjee's MPs, underscoring her leadership prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024