Sharad Pawar Backs Mamata Banerjee's Leadership Bid for INDIA Bloc
NCP chief Sharad Pawar supports West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's intent to lead the INDIA bloc. Banerjee expressed willingness to manage both her state duties and the opposition alliance amid internal tensions and recent electoral setbacks for Congress. Pawar commends her leadership capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2024 10:46 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 10:46 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has publicly endorsed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's bid to lead the INDIA bloc.
Speaking in Kolhapur on Saturday, Pawar praised Banerjee, describing her as a capable leader who has the right to express her intention to head the opposition coalition.
This development comes amid growing internal discord within the INDIA bloc, with regional parties expressing dissatisfaction and Congress suffering electoral defeats in several states. Pawar highlighted the dedication of Banerjee's MPs, underscoring her leadership prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
