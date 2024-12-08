Opposition Takes Oath in Maharashtra Assembly Amid Protests
Members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi took oath as MLAs in Maharashtra's assembly after boycotting the previous day's ceremony. They protested against EVM misuse in recent polls and highlighted issues in Solapur's Malshiras constituency, where villagers demanded a repoll using ballot papers.
Members of the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Sunday took their oaths as MLAs in the newly established Maharashtra assembly. This move came after their decision to boycott the oath-taking ceremony held on Saturday, the inaugural day of the assembly's special three-day session.
The opposition accused authorities of misusing electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the recent state elections, which spurred their boycott. Among those who took the oath this time were prominent figures such as Congress's Nana Patole, Vijay Wadettiwar, and Amit Deshmukh, NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad, and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aaditya Thackeray.
The protests did not stop at EVM allegations. On Saturday, opposition members also expressed discontent over the curfew and arrests in Markadwadi village, located in the Malshiras assembly constituency of Solapur, where locals called for a 'repoll' through the traditional ballot paper method.
(With inputs from agencies.)
