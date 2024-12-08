BJP MLA T Raja Singh Urges Christians to Unite Against 'Love Jihad'

BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, has urged Christians to join hands with Hindus in a unified stand against what he describes as 'love jihad' at a Bajrang Dal rally in Goa.

Addressing the crowd, Singh warned that without action, the demographic landscape of India could shift, potentially preventing a Hindu prime minister in the coming decades if populations of 'jihadis' escalate and their political representation increases.

He emphasized that 'love jihad' threatens both Hindu and Christian communities and urged Christians to unite with Hindus. Singh mentioned that processions for Hindu festivals might also face challenges in the near future due to changing population trends.

