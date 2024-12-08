BJP MLA T Raja Singh Urges Christians to Unite Against 'Love Jihad'
BJP MLA T Raja Singh from Telangana calls for Christian-Hindu unity against 'love jihad' during a Bajrang Dal rally in Goa. He warns about demographic changes possibly affecting Hindu political leadership in India over the next few decades, citing 'love jihad' concerns.
- Country:
- India
BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, has urged Christians to join hands with Hindus in a unified stand against what he describes as 'love jihad' at a Bajrang Dal rally in Goa.
Addressing the crowd, Singh warned that without action, the demographic landscape of India could shift, potentially preventing a Hindu prime minister in the coming decades if populations of 'jihadis' escalate and their political representation increases.
He emphasized that 'love jihad' threatens both Hindu and Christian communities and urged Christians to unite with Hindus. Singh mentioned that processions for Hindu festivals might also face challenges in the near future due to changing population trends.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- MLA
- Raja Singh
- Christians
- Hindus
- love jihad
- Goa
- population
- demographics
- politics
ALSO READ
Transforming Governance: Goa Online Brings Services to Your Doorstep
VAR Drama as Marseille Triumphs Over Lens with Late Højbjerg Goal
Tragic Bus Crash Claims Lives in Alagoas: A Community in Mourning
Opposition Cries Foul Over Alleged Goa Job Scam
Cyber Criminals Busted: Crackdown on Illegal Call Centre in Goa