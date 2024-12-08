Left Menu

BJP MLA T Raja Singh Urges Christians to Unite Against 'Love Jihad'

BJP MLA T Raja Singh from Telangana calls for Christian-Hindu unity against 'love jihad' during a Bajrang Dal rally in Goa. He warns about demographic changes possibly affecting Hindu political leadership in India over the next few decades, citing 'love jihad' concerns.

Updated: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:08 IST
Raja Singh
  India
  • India

BJP MLA from Telangana, T Raja Singh, has urged Christians to join hands with Hindus in a unified stand against what he describes as 'love jihad' at a Bajrang Dal rally in Goa.

Addressing the crowd, Singh warned that without action, the demographic landscape of India could shift, potentially preventing a Hindu prime minister in the coming decades if populations of 'jihadis' escalate and their political representation increases.

He emphasized that 'love jihad' threatens both Hindu and Christian communities and urged Christians to unite with Hindus. Singh mentioned that processions for Hindu festivals might also face challenges in the near future due to changing population trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

