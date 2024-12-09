Left Menu

Trump's Bold Call for Cease-Fire: Navigating Global Diplomacy with Russia, Ukraine

Donald Trump, as president-elect, urges Russian leader Vladimir Putin to engage in peace talks with Ukraine to establish a cease-fire, signaling a proactive approach before his inauguration. Trump's comments about NATO and military aid reduction raised concerns, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Kremlin issued cautious responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-12-2024 00:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 00:07 IST
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In an unexpected move, President-elect Donald Trump has called for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to engage in immediate talks with Ukraine to establish a cease-fire. This marked a bold stance before Trump's official inauguration, aiming to resolve the prolonged conflict in Eastern Europe.

Trump's remarks on a potential reduction in military aid to Ukraine and withdrawing from NATO have stirred reactions globally. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine's president, was cautious in his response, underlining the need for substantial peace guarantees. Meanwhile, the Kremlin remains open for dialogue as long as Ukraine aligns with its conditions.

The international community watches closely as Trump navigates delicate diplomacy. His Paris meeting with French and Ukrainian leaders highlights a unique intervention in diplomatic efforts, stirring discussions on US foreign policy and its global impact ahead of his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

