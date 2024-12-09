In the wake of significant political shifts across the globe, Ukraine's judiciary is engaged on two fronts, maintaining order amid aggressive drone threats. Ukrainian Judge Vladyslav Tsukurov exemplifies this dual role, balancing court judgements with national defense efforts.

Meanwhile, Iran has established direct contact with Syrian rebels, aspiring to steer regional dynamics post-Bashar al-Assad. This comes as a dramatic power shift unfolds, unsettling decades of established influence by Iran and Russia in the Arab world.

In East Asia, a leadership crisis deepens as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol faces a travel ban and potential prosecution. His failed martial law attempt has sparked calls for resignation, spotlighting the fragility of political stability in Seoul.

(With inputs from agencies.)